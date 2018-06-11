Robbie Williams reveals exciting family news The Angels singer has big plans for his family

It looks like we are going to get to know Robbie Williams and his family a whole lot more! The Angels singer has confirmed the exciting news that he will be starring in a fly-on-the-wall style reality TV show with his wife Ayda Field and mother-in-law Gwen Field. "There's something in the making," he told The Sun. "There's a format there, it's just making sure it's the right one and the right show. Trust me, it will happen – that's a show I want to watch on TV." The show has no plans to feature Robbie and Ayda's two young children, Teddy, five, and three-year-old Charlton, who are kept out of the limelight by their protective parents.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are set to star in a reality TV show

Ayda and Robbie are no strangers to sharing snippets of their life. As well as being active on their respective social media accounts, Ayda is also a panellist on Loose Women when they are in the UK, and often opens up about her family and children. Gwen also features regularly on both their Instagram accounts, and is known for her brilliant sense of humour. Following the news of their reality TV show, Gwen featured in a short video on Ayda's profile, where she was asked what she made of the news. "Do I have to?" she joked.

Last month, Robbie gave an insight into what it is like to live with him in a video posted on Instagram. The singer shared a video of himself waking up Ayda, appearing sleepy as he said: "Morning everybody, it's quarter to seven and it's time mummy woke up." The 44-year-old walked through from a lounge into the bedroom, where his wife was fast asleep with an eye mask on. However, rather than wake her gently Robbie opted for an abrupt wake-up call, by sounding an alarm horn close to her head.

Ayda's hilarious mum Gwen often appears on the couple's social media accounts

Ayda's Loose Women friend Nadia Sawalha also disclosed what it's like to be a guest in their house after paying a trip to LA to visit the couple. She said of the experience: "They have all these wonderful staff but they all look like they're just mates. There was a cook doing this amazing vegan food… their children are so adorable… and they've got a horse in the hall with a lampshade on its head."