VIDEO: Camila Cabello's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Britney impressions are SO amazing

Camila Cabello got the crowd roaring on Saturday when she opened Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 in front of 80,000 people at London's Wembley Stadium. But aside from singing her string of hits, it turns out the Cuban-American has another talent up her sleeve - she's a fantastic impressionist! Capital's Roman Kemp played a game of Cabella Dun' 'now with the Havana singer - and the results were hilarious. See why Roman literally can't keep it together in the clip below.

Watch Camila's amazing impressions here