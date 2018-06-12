Fearne Cotton celebrates anniversary with husband Jesse Wood in sweet post Jesse Wood also paid tributeo to his wife

Fearne Cotton has celebrated her seven year anniversary with husband Jesse Wood with a sweet post. Sharing on Instagram, Fearne posted a sweet snap of the pair snuggling up to one another, and the captioned the snap: "Been with this dream boat for seven years today. Soul mate stuff." Jesse also shared a snap of the pair, and wrote: "Today is also the day seven years ago I & my double chin in Ibiza met this goddess of a woman named Fearne. I love June 11 for this, but not as much as I love her. Love you MRS WOOD."

Jesse and Fearne wed in 2014

Fearne's followers were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Happy anniversary to you both wishing you health love and happiness," while another added: "Happy anniversary. Great when you find the one to share your dreams with." The couple share two children, a son, Rex Rayne, who was born on 21 February 2013, and a daughter, Honey Krissy, who was born on 9 September 2015. Fearne regularly shares snaps of her children on Instagram, though is careful to keep their faces hidden. In one of her recent posts, Fearne share a snap of her messy hair with her daughter, and wrote: "Bed heads."

READ: Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of children at Ronnie Wood's twins birthday party

Fearne shared a sweet snap of the pair

Chatting to Cosmopolitan about her relationship with Jesse back in early 2017, Fearne said that he was her "soul mate and a very lovely one at that," adding: "He is kind, caring, open, honest and very funny." In an open letter to her daughter about finding love, she wrote: "You should never have to put up with someone who tries to change you. I once dated someone who asked me not to have any more tattoos, which, as you can imagine, made me instantly go out and get a massive one inked on my back."

READ: Fearne Cotton shares a peek inside daughter Honey's beautiful bedroom