Jeff Brazier has praised his fiancée Kate Dwyer on being an "incredible" stepmother to his teenage sons, Bobby and Freddie. The dad-of-two, who has raised his boys alone since their mother Jade Goody's death in 2009, revealed that their blended family has made him feel complete, particularly paying attention to the sacrifices his current partner has made. "We've all learnt to adjust to each other," he told MailOnline. "Kate has adjusted very well now to becoming a step mum and what it entails. And the sacrifices that have to be made in order to give the children what they need first and for most."

Jeff and Kate have been dating for five years, and announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October. Jeff, 39, went on to add: "We spend some lovely family time together as the four of us. I personally love it when Kate does things with the boys when I'm not around. I know the time Kate has with her family and friends is very precious to her and I know that Kate now realises boys are family." He continued: "When she does take the kids with her, everybody always has a good time. That for me makes me feel like I'm marrying the right person."

Jeff recently told HELLO! that he can't wait to have more children with Kate in the near-future. The couple spoke in an exclusive Facebook Live last year, revealing that they both hope to have a daughter. Jeff shared: "I need a girl. I've had the name Isabella for so, so long and I'd be really disappointed if I don't meet her one day. Bella Brazier, it just rings. And if she's naughty - Isabella!" Kate added: "Jeff would have one tomorrow. It's a few years off. I'm still young. I'd love to have a girl because I'm really outnumbered in the house, I don't think I could deal with more boys. But we'll just have to wait and see."

