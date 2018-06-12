Peter Andre reveals the most romantic gift he has ever given wife Emily - and it involves blindfolds The star has confessed he is an old romantic

If you follow Peter Andre on social media you'll know that he is an old romantic and is constantly publicly praising his wife of three years, Emily MacDonagh. And now the star has proven he is also the best at gifts, by revealing the incredible present he treated his wife to for her birthday. Speaking to HELLO! to promote Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie, the singer-turned-actor opened up about the time he took Emily on a magical trip to Venice.

"I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour'," he explained.

"She said 'leave for what?' I said 'what do you mean? You need your passport'. So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going.

"We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

The couple are set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in less than a month's time, but Peter is keen to keep the plans under wraps. "I'm going to take her somewhere special. I like doing little spontaneous things and I almost don't want her to read about it," he told HELLO!

But before their special day, Peter has another big occasion to celebrate – Father's Day, and it seems that Emily herself is as thoughtful as Peter. "Emily always surprises me on Father's day," he says. We'll just have to keep a close eye on his Instagram!

Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie is in cinemas from 20th July. Book tickets now at thomasbwbamovie.co.uk