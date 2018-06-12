Karen Clifton shares gorgeous photo of her and her 'boo' This photo is just paw-fect!

Karen Clifton has shared a gorgeous photo of herself snuggling her dog, Betty! The Strictly Come Dancing professional affectionately called the pooch her 'boo', and smiled as she lifted her off her paws for the snap. She captioned the photo: "My boo," along with a dog emoji and the hashtags: "#mydog #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #foreverhome #girlsbestfriend." Her followers were quick to reply to the post, with one writing: "Met your boo after a KK show recently, lovely dog," while another added: "Omg I love this photo so much!"

Karen with her dog Betty

Karen regularly shares snaps of little Betty on Instagram, and also shared a snap of the pooch sat in a pile of heeled boots, writing: "Think Betty wants her own pair of dance boots." Betty regularly attends dance rehearsals for the Kevin and Karen tour, which Karen is currently performing in with her estranged husband. The couple announced their split back in March, with Kevin telling Radio 2 host Chris Evans: "We're still the best of friends - we still have a lot of love and respect for each other."

Karen told The Sun: "I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I think it's really important when you're both open and real about what's happening, and we're both really upfront about it, but anything can happen." The 36-year-old added that she wasn't dating anyone else, saying: "No I am not dating." She continued: "I'm just focusing on my career and this tour, I have my dog Betty to take care of, and lots of projects. I think it's important right now that I take time for myself and build my own road and we'll see from there. Right now I'm enjoying going out with my friends, I have a lot of female and male friends, I like going out for dinner and dancing, but I'm focusing on what's coming next."

