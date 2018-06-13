This is what really happened when Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland visited Oprah Winfrey's home Oprah has spoken out about the rumours…

Oprah Winfrey has finally addressed the rumours that surfaced after she invited the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, to her home just three weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Love Is premiere on Monday night, she said: "The story was that Meghan's mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts. You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.' So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

Doria and daughter Meghan

What the twosome snacked on for lunch, she later revealed, is why Meghan's mum left laden with another parcel. The talk show host revealed that her kumquat dessert prompted her to send Doria home with some of her homegrown fruits. "She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?' So it was a basket of kumquats, people! For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I'm trying to bribe her for an interview - they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I'm all for it!"

When asked if she'd be the one to secure an interview with the newly married couple themselves, Oprah simply said, "I sure would like that to be true! But I wasn't there trying to get an interview, I was just there, you know."

She also went on to share her experience of the royal couple's special day. "It was transformative. It was more than a wedding, I thought. It was a cultural moment," she said. "You could not be there, or watch on television, and not feel that there was a shift that just happened. I think it's bigger than them and I think it bodes well for hope for all of us."

