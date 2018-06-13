Patsy Palmer posts sweet birthday tribute as model son Fenton turns 18 The former EastEnders star's son is making waves in the modelling world

Patsy Palmer is one proud mother! The former EastEnders actress has shared a gushing birthday tribute to her son Fenton, who turned 18 on Wednesday. Sharing multiple throwback pictures of her teenage boy, the 46-year-old wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful little boy... 18 Today!!!!! We love you to the moon and back. You are one special boy and now a special man..." She added: "It's a pleasure watching you grow into the fantastic man you are becoming. Reach for the stars that you want. ALWAYS BE YOU!!!!! There's only one @fentonmerkell."

Patsy Palmer has paid the sweetest birthday tribute to her son Fenton (right)

The British soap star, who is also a mother to daughter Emilia and sons Bertie and Charley, posted another picture of all her children. "Yes you bring us untold JOY," she said. "You are so funny, talented, spiritual, & mostly on another wonderful planet. But I'm right up there with you. 18 TODAY." Since Pasty and her husband Richard Merkell relocated their family to the States over four years ago, the TV actress' children have been making names for themselves. Fenton is signed to LA modelling management, The Dragonfly Agency, and was once linked to Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber.

Her only daughter Emilia, 16, has also been signed up to an LA-based agency, while her eldest son, Charley, from her marriage to ex-husband Alfie Rothwell, is carving out a career as a film actor in the UK, having appeared in big-screen hits including Legend, Dunkirk and Darkest Hour. In a recent interview with to ID magazine, Fenton spoke about wanting to do everything from script writing to modelling, while Emilia added: "I want to go to design school, but doing the whole modelling thing is a big part of my life too. So we'll see."

