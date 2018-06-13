Angelina Jolie ordered by court to give children more time with ex-husband Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children have been ordered to spend more time with their dad

According to a court order obtained by CNN, Angelina Jolie has been required to tell her six children that they are safe with their dad, Brad Pitt, and to ensure that they spend more time with him. According to the order, the Unbroken director has to tell her children that the "court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and that they have to have a healthy relationship with both herself and Brad.

Brad and Angelina share six children

The order also outlines a shared custody schedule for the summer, where Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne and Knox will spend their time between their parents' homes in LA and London, while Angelina maintains primary custody. Brad will also be given unrestricted phone access to the children. In the case, the judge said: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

Brad will have unlimited phone time with his children

The couple filed for divorce after a reported incident on a private plane back in 2016, which was thought to have involved their eldest son, Maddox, leading Angelina to release a statement confirming that they split for the "health of the family". Speaking about the split in February 2017, she said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family. And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it." Brad also spoke about the split to GQ, explaining: "This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very…very solemn."

