David Beckham posts sweet family snap - but who's missing? David Beckham took a break from creating a football team in Miami to enjoy some downtime with his family

David Beckham has taken to Instagram to share an adorable snap of himself with his wife Victoria and their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, while out celebrating a family friend's birthday. The retired footballer, who is currently creating a brand new football team in Miami, captioned the sweet snapp: "Amazing night... All about families and memories... Miami all the way... celebrating USA , Mexico & Canada getting the 2026 World Cup @futbolmaimimis we miss you @marceloclaure." There was no sign of the couple's daughter, Harper, who could well have already been in bed on the school night!

David enjoyed dinner with family friends

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "That is the best family in the world!" Another person added: "What a beautiful family." It is the first time that David has shared a snap of his family since late May, when he posted an album of himself fishing with Brooklyn and Romeo, writing: "Lovely day fishing with the boys today."

David and Victoria were recently forced to deny that they were splitting up after social media was rife with rumours that the pair were preparing to announce their divorce. The couple addressed the allegations, with a representative for the Beckhams telling HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time". David and Victoria have previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. While on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."

