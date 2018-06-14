Neil Patrick Harris apologises for insensitive tweet following criticism The How I Met Your Mother actor has since apologised for his tweet

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris has apologised for an insensitive tweet where he poked fun at Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom at the Tony Awards. The actress swiftly responded to tell him that they had met several times before, and spoke about the incident to GQ. Neil apologised for the tweet after receiving criticism from fans three days later. He initially tweeted: "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @theTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I’m confused." Rachel replied: "I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for five years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."

Patrick apologised to Rachel

Speaking about the incident to GQ, Rachel said: "It wasn't a joke. Basically... I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated... Look, I've met him a couple of times. Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of this Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn't ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn't Google it." Speaking about how famous people on Twitter often write things that receive an undue reaction, she added: "Fame does that to you - where you think every kind of random, unformed thought is a gem, because you get 10,000 likes from it... Even if what you're saying is, I don't know, kind of weird or unoriginal, you're still getting a lot of approval and dopamine surges for saying it."

Rachel spoke about being 'devastated' by Patrick's tweet

Neil apologised to Rachel on Wednesday night, three days after the award ceremony, writing: "Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing 'send', and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better," to which she responded: "Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted."

