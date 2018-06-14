Police investigating claims of elder abuse against Marvel icon Stan Lee Stan Lee is best known as the creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men

Just two months after an exposé by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Stan Lee was the victim of elder abuse, the LAPD have confirmed that they are investigating the Spider-Man creator's manager, Keya Morgan, for the allegations. Keya has received a restraining order to stay away from the 95-year-old, and was arrested on Monday for reportedly filing a false police report that burglars were in his home, when in fact it was a welfare check on Stan. According to NBC News, the restraining order accuses Keya of taking advantage of Stan's impaired hearing, vision and judgment, which included moving Stan from his family home and preventing his family and friends from making contact with him.

A restraining order has been filed against Stan's manager

The billionaire had previously been concerned that three men with "bad intentions", including Keya, had befriended his daughter to gain control of his assets in a document that was later disregarded by Stan, who said: "My relationship with my daughter has never been better and my friend, Keya Morgan and I, also have a great relationship." However, a lawyer who helps prepare the document signed by Stan cast doubt on the comic-book writer's message, releasing a statement to People which read: "I knew, when Mr. Lee signed the Declaration, that he suffers from macular degeneration that makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for Mr. Lee to read documents. Accordingly, before Mr. Lee signed the Declaration, I told him that I was going to read it to him, in its entirety, and make any changes that he wanted made before presenting it to him for signature, and Mr. Lee agreed with this suggestion. I read the Declaration to Mr. Lee word for word, line by line, sentence by sentence, from beginning to end."

READ: Stan Lee, 95, 'feeling great' after being rushed to hospital

Loading the player...

Speaking about the situation, one person tweeted: "Stan Lee, one of the greatest creative minds in the history of the world, doesn't deserve the suffering he's been going through caused by the people around him. I really hope he's getting taken care of." Another added: "I had a sad feeling this was going to be the problem. Hope Stan is alright."