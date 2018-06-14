Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle's awkward moment with the Queen and much more - video Daily edit: watch our video of the day's news here as Meghan Markle takes guidance from the Queen during visit to Chester - video

In today's Daily Edit we peek inside the Duchess of Sussex and the Queen's visit to Chester. The Queen graciously helped Meghan when a tricky protocol moment threatened to cause nerves and the pair were seen laughing joyously as they enjoyed their first royal engagement together as a duo. We also find out which gorgeous present the Queen gave Meghan to remember her special day by.....All this and more in HELLO's daily update - available every day from 5pm.