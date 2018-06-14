Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh enjoy high profile date night at Butterfly Ball The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together

Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh stole the show as she joined him on the purple carpet at the Cauldwell Children Butterfly Ball in London on Thursday evening. The Mysterious Girl singer, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo, couldn't take his eyes off his wife as they arrived at the event.

Emily looked stunning for their high profile date night in a semi-sheer black embellished gown which showcased her slim physique to perfection. She wore her hair tied back into a high ponytail, with flawless makeup to complete the look.

The couple's red carpet appearance comes just a day after they enjoyed a more spontaneous - and less glamorous - date together. Peter shared a photo of himself and Emily spending some quality time together at their local garden centre, telling fans: "We know how to party. Garden centre date." In the photo, the couple looked loved-up as they posed for the selfie, and fans adored seeing them together. "You look very happy you two," wrote one, while another said: "Lovely picture enjoy your date." Others could relate to their chosen location, with a third adding: "They are the best dates."

There is no denying that Peter and Emily are besotted with one another, and the singer adores doting on his wife of three years. The dad-of-four chatted to HELLO! earlier in the week about the most romantic present he has ever given Emily – and he certainly doesn’t do things by halves! Discussing the time he took Emily on a trip to Venice for her birthday, he said: " "I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour'," he explained.

"She said 'leave for what?' I said 'what do you mean? You need your passport'. So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going. "We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

