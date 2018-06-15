Celebrity daily edit: Kate Middleton gears up for Prince George's sports day - video
We're also admiring Sarah Ferguson's stylish appearance at the Classical Brit Awards and more
In today's Daily Edit we reveal the countdown is on for Prince George's first ever sports day. We also look at the gifts that the Duchess of Cambridge has received since her marriage into the royal family and we love how stylish Sarah, Duchess of York was looking at the Classical Brit Awards.... All this and more in HELLO's daily update - available every day from 5pm.
VIDEO BELOW
