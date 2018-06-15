﻿
Cheryl in white dress

Cheryl snapped back into shape after having baby Bear - but she has one food vice!

Cheryl is a huge fan of this takeaway favourite!

Emmy Griffiths

Cheryl looks incredible just one year after giving birth to baby Bear, but a songwriter who has worked with the star has revealed that the former Girls Aloud band member has one vice – a cheeky kebab! According to Raye, a songwriter who has been working with the star on her new album, Cheryl will always have a kebab for a snack while they're writing together. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "When we're writing, she's there with her kebab and cute accent. She's so small and lovely, really warm."

cheryl-cannes

Cheryl enjoys eating kebabs

Opening up about Cheryl's next album, the 20-year-old said that they "had a fun time sketching out some songs", adding: "We did a song together that she really loves." This will be the singer's fifth solo album, previously having released 3 Words, Messy Little Raindrops, A Million Lights and Only Human. The 34-year-old is returning to her music career after a long break following the birth of her baby son, and recently opened up about restarting her usual beauty regime. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "I've got it back a bit. I mean, my son's one and I had to do something. When I was pregnant I had pigmentation on my face so I wanted to start to correct that. I would say my beauty regime came back after about six months. That’s how long it takes to start feeling human again."

READ: Cheryl stuns in white gown at Cannes Film Festival

Loading the player...

Speaking about feeling body conscious, she added: "Yeah, I think we all do, don't we? In the past I've woken up on the morning of a shoot and been like: 'Why haven't I been to the gym for like a month?' It's not a nice feeling so I've learnt not do that to myself because those pictures stay with you forever. But yes, I've definitely had to deal with that in the past."

READ: Proud dad Liam Payne shares new picture of baby Bear on his first birthday

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment