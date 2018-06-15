Cheryl snapped back into shape after having baby Bear - but she has one food vice! Cheryl is a huge fan of this takeaway favourite!

Cheryl looks incredible just one year after giving birth to baby Bear, but a songwriter who has worked with the star has revealed that the former Girls Aloud band member has one vice – a cheeky kebab! According to Raye, a songwriter who has been working with the star on her new album, Cheryl will always have a kebab for a snack while they're writing together. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "When we're writing, she's there with her kebab and cute accent. She's so small and lovely, really warm."

Cheryl enjoys eating kebabs

Opening up about Cheryl's next album, the 20-year-old said that they "had a fun time sketching out some songs", adding: "We did a song together that she really loves." This will be the singer's fifth solo album, previously having released 3 Words, Messy Little Raindrops, A Million Lights and Only Human. The 34-year-old is returning to her music career after a long break following the birth of her baby son, and recently opened up about restarting her usual beauty regime. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "I've got it back a bit. I mean, my son's one and I had to do something. When I was pregnant I had pigmentation on my face so I wanted to start to correct that. I would say my beauty regime came back after about six months. That’s how long it takes to start feeling human again."

READ: Cheryl stuns in white gown at Cannes Film Festival

Loading the player...

Speaking about feeling body conscious, she added: "Yeah, I think we all do, don't we? In the past I've woken up on the morning of a shoot and been like: 'Why haven't I been to the gym for like a month?' It's not a nice feeling so I've learnt not do that to myself because those pictures stay with you forever. But yes, I've definitely had to deal with that in the past."

READ: Proud dad Liam Payne shares new picture of baby Bear on his first birthday