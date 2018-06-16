Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable throwback photographs from her childhood So sweet!

Lady Kitty Spencer has taken to Instagram to share some very sweet photos of her as a baby! The Dolce & Gabbana model, who is niece to the late Princess Diana, simply captioned the snaps: "Accessorising since 1990." The adorable images, which show a young Kitty posing in a variety of hats, give an insight into her childhood as the daughter of Earl Spencer, younger brother of Diana. It is thought the photographs were mostly taken on the grounds of the Althorp Estate, the Spencer's family home.

In one sweet snap, the little girl can be seen posing in a hat made out of newspaper, lying on a blanket on the lawn, while in another she sits happily behind what looks like the catch of the day - a variety of shellfish! Kitty's thousands of followers were quick to comment on the gallery, with one saying: "Seafood shot the best. Still can’t get your painted dress from wedding!! You have grown tall."

Of course, Kitty gained plenty of attention after her appearance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding - where she wore a stunning hand-painted Dolce & Gabbana dress. Since then, she's wowed us with plenty of stylish looks as she continues her close relationship with the Italian designers - earlier this month, she looked incredible as she stepped out at one of the brand's London events in a fitted floral dress.

Her rise to fashion fame continues to rocket, as the socialite also recently announced her new role as the new face of high-end jewellery brand Bulgari – she is now officially the UK brand ambassador. The Italian jewellery house said at the time: "As a proud advocate for charities in the UK and with a growing influence within the fashion industry, Kitty embodies the same elegant, yet contemporary style epitomised by Bvlgari."

