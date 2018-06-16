Jacqueline Jossa shares adorable snap with newborn baby So sweet!

Jacqueline Jossa took to Instagram on Friday to share a very sweet photo, as she cuddled up with a pal's newborn baby. The star, who is nearing the end of her own pregnancy, admitted in the caption that she couldn't believe she was carrying a baby a similar size. "How wild! There is a baby pretty much this size in my tummy!! Doesn’t look like she could actually fit in there does it!! Soooo unreal!! Baby Milan is going to have a little best friend soon! Lovely day today with @paige_hawthorne and the girlies," she wrote.

Jacqueline shared the adorable photo on Instagram

The actress, who is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, recently revealed that she's due in just two weeks, and also announced that the baby's gender - a girl! The former EastEnders star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share photos of her decorating the nursery, and teased that she couldn’t wait to dress her daughter Ella, three, in matching outfits to her sibling. Jacqueline later posted a photo of her bump, writing next to it: "Baby girl, I am so excited to meet you!"

Doting mum Jacqueline is just as excited for her new arrival as she is for her little girl to become a big sister. The star also paid tribute to Ella on the social media site, writing next to a photo of her: "As she lays next to me (once in a while I just want to embrace and enjoy how little she still is! Even though she’s such a big girl now and sleeps on her own bed) I miss her when she sleeps, her smile is so amazing! She lights up my world and she is going to be the best big sister in the world!!"

The mum-to-be's 1.3 million followers were quick to comment on her latest snap, with one writing: "Awww how cute. You look amazing," and another adding that she thought Jacqueline had given birth herself! "Checking Insta in the middle of the night and being confused as to how you're still fully pregnant but holding the baby. Doh!" she said.

