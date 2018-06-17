David and Victoria Beckham enjoy romantic walk in the countryside They have been married since 1999

David and Victoria Beckham made the most of the sunny weather over the weekend and enjoyed spending some quality time together as a family. The couple had fun going on a country walk with their dog Olive, and their six-year-old daughter Harper, following the recent speculation that they are separating. Taking to Instagram Stories, Victoria shared footage of their day out, showing David turning around to look lovingly at her as they made their way through the field. "Happy Saturday", she captioned the post.

At the beginning of the month, David and Victoria Beckham were forced to deny that they were splitting up after social media was rife with rumours that the pair were preparing to announce their divorce. The couple addressed the allegations, with a representative for the Beckhams telling HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed spending time together in the countryside

The couple have since been seen out together on a number of occasions, most recently at a meal with their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, to celebrate a family friend's birthday. David took to Instagram to share a picture of the evening, captioning it: " Amazing night... All about families and memories... Miami all the way... celebrating USA , Mexico & Canada getting the 2026 World Cup @futbolmaimimis we miss you @marceloclaure." They also attended the Kent & Curwen Men's London Fashion Week show in London last week. According to onlookers, the pair arrived at the event separately and sat slightly apart, but as soon as they found themselves within touching distance of one another, Victoria reached out to stroke her David's arm.

David and Victoria have previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. While on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."