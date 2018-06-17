Exclusive! Hayley McQueen talks World Cup and meeting her fiancé on Tinder The Skiy Sports centre had a lot to say...

As the Fifa World Cup kicked off in Russia last week, Hayley McQueen was at the heart of the action as England geared up to cheer on its team. Sky Sports’s newly engaged presenter flew out to St Petersburg and follow the developments of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling and the rest of the 23-man squad for what could be the biggest tournament of their careers – and possibly Hayley’s, too. As one of the few women with a role in the competition, the 38-year-old Manchester-born presenter fcould be forgiven for feeling a little nervous. But she is taking it all in her stride. "I’m going to be the only woman out there for Sky Sports but to be honest, that’s never been a problem for me," she says, chatting to HELLO! with her German-born actor and model fiancé Kirk Newmann ahead of last week’s kick-off. "I’ve known [England manager] Gareth Southgate for a really long time and I’ve hosted lots of events for the FA so we have a great relationship. It helps when I’m trying to bring the viewers all the behind-the-scenes from the England games. In fact, all the guys are great with me."

Hayley McQueen is engaged to Kirk Newmann

Hayley has known several of players for many years before they were huge stars, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo among them. “He is always so lovely to me,” she says of the Real Madrid star. "Whenever it was my birthday, he always made a point of coming over to congratulate me and always asks what I’ve been up to." Kirk proposed during a visit to Scotland’s dramatic Dunnottar Castle last month, after three years of dating. “I hadn’t been expecting it at all,” Hayley says. "It was very special. I was totally in shock. I had been presenting for Sky Sports in Scotland and had a few days off in between matches. Kirk had never been to Scotland so we hired a car and drove around the coast to Dunnottar Castle. We climbed down the cliff to the beach and he was telling me to take a moment to look up at the castle and the sea and how beautiful it all was. Then he got down on one knee and pulled out this ring and said ‘Will you marry me, my love?’ My reaction was pure shock. I had absolutely no idea."

Traditionalist Kirk had been planning the special moment for more than five months, asking her dad for his blessing at Christmas and then drafting in her mum Yvonne to help design the ring. "I knew Hayley was the woman I wanted to marry quite soon after meeting her,"he says. "She’s the most amazing, thoughtful, caring person I’ve ever met and really hard working. I had always planned to take her back to her roots and propose to my queen outside a castle. I’m glad I surprised her." After meeting on dating app Tinder, the couple knew quite quickly that they had found ‘the one’. "We always said we wouldn’t tell people that we met on Tinder," Hayley says, laughing.

