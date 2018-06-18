Catastrophe's Rob Delaney pays emotional tribute to son Henry on first Father's Day following his death The star's two-year-old son passed away from cancer in February

Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney has posted a heartbreaking message about his late son, Henry, in honour of his first Father's Day without him. The 41-year-old, who lost his two-year-old son from cancer earlier this year, shared a beautiful picture with his little boy to mark the occasion. "This is the first Father's Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads and mums who've lost a child," he tweeted in the caption on Sunday. The sweet photo sees the American comedian plant a kiss on Henry's cheek during a snow day.

Rob Delaney paid an emotional tribute to his son Henry on Father's Day

Fans of the actor immediately commented on the emotional tribute, with one saying: "This is my fourth Father's Day without my forever 20 year old son. My thoughts and sympathy go out to all the other people in this horrible club." Another added: "Sixteen years since my six year old son died. Seems like yesterday and a lifetime ago in the same breath. Love to all." Actress Amanda Abbington tweeted: "Sending you all my love on this difficult day."

In February, Rob revealed the sad news of Henry's death on his Facebook page, stating that his son was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 after his first birthday and underwent surgery to remove it, receiving treatment into 2017. The cancer then returned last autumn and Henry died in January this year. The actor wrote: "My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals."

Rob explained that while the tumor left Henry with physical disabilities, he developed his own sign language and moved around by shuffling on his bottom. "His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound," he said. Rob went on to pay tribute to Henry's mother and brothers, saying that because of their love, he will try not to 'go mad with grief'. The star thanked the NHS nurses and doctors for their care of Henry and asked the public for privacy as they grieve.

