Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams shares 'secret' wedding video Fans are loving it!

The Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams, has shared a never-before-seen video from the show - admitting that he hadn't posted it on social media before because the TV wedding, between characters Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, had to be kept a secret from fans before it aired. The short clip - which shows fellow actors Wendell Pierce and Sarah Rafferty dancing on set - was shared to his Instagram account on Monday.

"Found this. Never posted it because the wedding was secret blah, blah, blah. Wendell Pierce and Sarah Rafferty are goddamn national treasures. That’s all that matters. #suits," the actor wrote next to the video, which prompted thousands of comments from fans. "If Mike doesn't come back to visit Harvey from time to time I'm suing," one follower joked, while another agreed on Patrick's character's return, saying, "Love Suits!!! Come back!"

MORE: The Suits cast weren’t invited to the royal wedding reception, so they did THIS instead

Meghan's on-screen husband, as well as some of the other beloved Suits stars, were among the A-list guests at the Royal Wedding in May - with Patrick arriving with his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, and co-star Gabriel Macht also bringing along his actress wife Jacinda Barrett.

When Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017, the Canadian actor took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding the royal a "lucky man". Sharing a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, he said: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle Answers Fan Questions At A Table Reading For Suits

Loading the player...

Following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan confirmed that she was giving up her acting career. The 36-year-old revealed her decision during the couple's first joint TV interview, explaining: "I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have - I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you."