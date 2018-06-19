Ross Kemp reunites with EastEnders mum Barbara Windsor following Alzheimer's diagnosis: see sweet photo The pair played Peggy and Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap

They have naturally formed a close bond, having played mother and son on EastEnders since 1994. And on Monday, Ross Kemp delighted soap fans as he paid his former co-star Barbara Windsor a special visit following her Alzheimer's diagnosis. Taking to his Twitter page, Ross - who played hardman Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap - shared a picture of their little reunion. "Visiting my lovely Bar...whoops, I mean Dame Barbara Windsor x," he simply tweeted.

After Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell announced the sad news in May, Ross immediately offered his support. "Very proud of Scott and Barbara for speaking openly about Barbara's diagnosis. I hope by talking openly it will make it easier for others to talk about this dreadful disease. I love both Barbara and Scott very much," he said. It was revealed that the iconic actress, 80, had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014, and that her condition had worsened in the last few weeks. "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide," the star's husband told the Sun on Sunday.

Last month, Barbara broke her silence and thanked fans for their support when she wished Loose Women panellist Jane Moore a happy birthday. In a pre-recorded message, she said: "Hi Jane, and all the Loose Women, it's Barbara Windsor here. I just wanted to wish you a very happy birthday darling Jane. And thank you, thank you so much for being a loyal and good friend. And helping Scott share my recent news." She added: "And I'd also like to say a big thank you to everyone for the messages of support I've been receiving. It really means a lot to me, it really does. Have a great day and have no fear - I still intend to carry on. And God bless everyone."

