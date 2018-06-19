Susanna Reid admits she was reluctant to work with Piers Morgan The GMB presenter wasn't too thrilled with the news initially

Although Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have a dynamic relationship as co-presenters on Good Morning Britain, Susanna has revealed that she wasn't exactly "filled with hope" when she first heard that he would be joining the team. Chatting to Radio Times about the situation, she explained that rather than thinking: "''Aww, what a lovely safe choice. Oh, my life's going to be easy from now on. Brilliant.' I was like... Argh!'"

Susanna opened up about her friendship with Piers

The TV presenter revealed that she found a way to work with Piers when she stopped worrying about his controversial views reflecting on herself. "Someone said to me recently, 'Piers goes around setting all these fires, and you go around putting them all out,'" she explained. "But on the days when I can't put the fire out, that's fine now. That's okay. That's not on me, that's on him. And when I finally realised that, that's when I made my peace with it." She jokily added that she has a "constant battle for airtime" with her co-host, saying: "Sometimes I open my mouth to ask a question and hear Piers's voice come out. You can't help but go into battle with him every morning."

Susanna joked about her co-presenter

The pair now have a fun, friendly working relationship, and have playful banter on the air and on social media. Piers recently announced that he had a new two-year contract with GMB, and announced the news of himself holding a foghorn while Susanna had her head on the desk. He tweeted: "BREAKING: Bad news for Britain, even worse news for @susannareid100... I just signed a new deal to stay on @GMB for 2 more years. #TheFoghornStays." Piers also seems to constantly be looking for a romance for Susanna, and suggested she could date on of their guests, the Four Oarsman, back in January. He said: "You're single. You've always said to me your ideal man would be about 6ft2 or 6ft3, ex-military possibly, and tattooed. You've got four strapping guys there, bristling with muscle. Probably military connections."

