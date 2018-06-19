Everything you need to know about Katherine Schwarzenegger Find out more about Katherine Schwarzenegger's family, career and social media presence here

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have sparked dating rumours after they were snapped enjoying a cute picnic lunch in LA. The pair looked delighted to be in each other's company, and chatted and laughed with one another while eating. The pair clearly enjoyed spending Father's Day together, while Chris' only child, Jack, spent the day with his mum, Anna Faris and her new partner, Michael Barrett, in Italy. Since hearing reports that the pair have started dating, we have grown a little obsessed with the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. So from her childhood to her career to her social media presence, here's everything you need to know about the stunning author…

Katherine's family life

Born 13 December 1989, Katherine has one younger sister, 26-year-old Christina, and two brothers, 23-year-old Patrick and 20-year-old Christopher. She also has a half-brother, which Arnold fathered with a former household employee, Patty Baena. The Los Angeles Times broke the news that the Terminator actor had fathered a love child back in 2011, and at the time Arnold issued a statement which read: "After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago. I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologised to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry."

Katherine is close to her family

Maria moved out of the couple's mansion just one week before the news broke of Arnold's affair, and filed for divorce later that year. Arnold spoke about the situation on a Reddit AMA, saying that he was: "Least proud of the mistakes I made that caused my family pain and split us up," but how did their eldest daughter react?

READ: Katherine Schwarzenegger's Super Bowl plans include her 'very close' family and these party tips

Loading the player...

Katherine addressed the situation on Twitter, writing: "This is definitely not easy but I appreciate your love and support as I begin to heal and move forward in life. I will always love my family." The author still has a great relationship with her dad, and recently shared an album of photos of them together to wish him a happy Father's Day, writing: "Happy Father's Day Daddy @schwarzenegger ! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you!" The 28-year-old is a member of the Kennedy family, and is the great-niece of JFK, as her grandmother Eunice was his little sister.

Katherine regularly posts snaps of her family on social media

READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprise childhood revelation

Katherine as an author

Despite being the daughter of a movie star and a broadcast journalist, Katherine has stayed out of the spotlight, and instead is a published author. Her first book, titled Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back, aimed to help women to gain a self-confidence. Her second book, I Just Graduated… Now What? is a guide for graduates feeling lost after finishing their education.

Katherine has written three books

Katherine herself graduated from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of South California back in May 2012, with her mother giving the commencement address for the graduation ceremony. Her most recent book is about her journey adopting a dog. Aimed at children, Maverick and Me focused on promoting the benefits of adopting pets rather than buying them.

Her favourite charities

Katherine is a keen animal lover, as evidenced by her book about pet adoption, Maverick and Me. She is also an ASPCA Ambassador and a supporter of the Best Friends Animal Charity. She recently shared a snap of herself with her pet pooch, and wrote: "As an ambassador to the ASPCA, and major pup lover, I'm so excited @Bumblebff is donating $.01 to save the animals for every match made on the app today!"

Katherine with her adopted dog Maverick

She was also recently included on the Create Cultivate's 100 list for philanthropy, and wrote: "I've always been a lover of all animals and I feel so lucky to be able to work with the @aspca to be a voice for the voiceless. I've loved sharing my book #maverickandme with kids and spreading the word about the #adoptdontshop mission while getting to meet so many pups that need homes."

Her social media presence

With 207,000 followers on Instagram and a further 68,800 on Twitter, Katherine has a huge social media presence. Her Instagram account is an eclectic range of personal shots of herself with her family, showing her great relationship with her parents and younger siblings, her love of animals and her charity work. She also has several Instagram Story folders to keep her followers updated with her favourite food tips, beauty looks and skincare routine. Katherine also uses her page to work with brands on advertisements, as has previously promoted Vitamin B3, Toms of Maine Creamy Coconut Natural Body Wash and Bumble.