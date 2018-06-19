Kimberley Walsh opens up about her playdates with BFF Cheryl Then former pop star shares two sons with husband Justin Scott

They have been the best of friends since their time in Girls Aloud, so it's no wonder that Kimberley Walsh's children are spending lots of time with Cheryl's son Bear. During a chat on Tuesday's Lorraine, former pop star Kimberley - who shares sons Bobby, aged three, and 18-month-old Cole with husband Justin Scott - revealed that the pair enjoy regular playdates with their kids. "They don't really do it as much when they're babies, but now they're a little bit older they're passing it on," she revealed.

Kimberley Walsh pictured with best friends Cheryl and Nicola Roberts

Last year, Cheryl welcomed her first child, Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne. The couple have since only shared a handful of pictures of their little boy on social media. Shortly after Bear was born, Kimberley gushed about Cheryl's parenting abilities. "Cheryl's really good, she's doing brilliantly," she said on This Morning. "Me and the boys went over the other day actually and caused mayhem, but it's fine, just let them all play together, it's great. It's amazing to see her doing so well."

It was recently reported that there was a Girls Aloud reunion on the cards, with The Sun reporting that Cheryl has reached out to Sarah Harding to plan a 20th Anniversary tour. In March, Kimberley admitted that she has grown apart from some of her former Girls Aloud bandmates as she opened up about her close friendship with Cheryl and Nicola Roberts. "I'm closest to Nicola and Cheryl now and I do see a lot more of them," she told The Sun. "I do still speak to the others, but a bit more like you just check in with people that you work with, I guess. It's a different chapter in our lives now," she added. "We've got kids and things move on, don't they?"

