Robbie Williams reveals that he never planned to get married or have a family

Robbie Williams has opened up about his relationship with his wife, Ayda Fields, and how she is his "rock", admitting that he never planned on getting married or having children before he met her. Robbie and Ayda share two young children, Teddy and Charlton, and the former Take That band member spoke about their "loved up" relationship while on This Morning, explaining: "We are each other's rock. She has her own neurosis that she has. My mental-ness and her mental-ness dovetails. She is a lot safer than me in everything she does. I look after her and she looks after me and that's the way that love works and that it should be in a relationship."

Robbie candidly continued: "The worst of times are much more celebrated in the press than the best of times. I have an ongoing battle with addiction and an ongoing battle with mental illness. I would say… my life is amazing and then there is the 5% that make the headlines. We are all loved up in our house safe and sound." The proud dad spoke of his happy family, adding: "I had two commandments, 'Thou shall not get married' and 'Thou shall not have children'. Then Ayda happened to me and all that changed. You tell God your plans and he laughs at them. Here I find myself being a father of two and being married to a wonderful women. It comes with its heartaches and headaches and tiredness. Things change, people change."

The cheeky musician also addressed his World Cup blunder, where he accidentally swore during the opening ceremony. "I thought to myself, 'It's really important at these kinds of things not to cause an international incident' and I didn't. There was a minute to countdown, so I did a one minute countdown. I can't trust me… The plan was, sing in key and don't fall over and 99% of the plan, I pulled off. Nothing pops into my head. There is a block between me and sense. Then something happens and then five minutes later, 'I did didn't I'?"

