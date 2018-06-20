Eva Longoria welcomes her first child! See the exclusive first photographs Congratulations Eva and José!

Eva Longoria is officially a mum! HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! USA, has exclusively confirmed that the Desperate Housewives star has welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón, with husband José "Pepe" Bastón. The couple's baby boy was born on Tuesday, 19 June, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weighing 6 lbs and 13 oz. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Eva and José told HOLA! USA.

The new mother and her husband have also shared with us the first photo of their little boy — and motherhood already appears to suit Eva. In the sweet image, Eva lovingly cradles her newborn, while he rests on her chest wearing his hospital beanie. Aw! Little Santiago was born just over two years after she and José said "I do" in a lavish wedding held in Mexico.

Throughout her pregnancy, Eva shared updates with her fans on social media. Ahead of giving birth, the 43-year-old revealed that she was walking every day to get her son "here faster." She noted, “Thank God there’s a human coming out of this experience." She also admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" during the last weeks of her pregnancy.

We love Eva's sweet 'Santiago' necklace!

Back in March, the actress put her Hollywood Hills home on the market after living there for ten years. Eva has since moved into a mansion located in Bel Air Crest, which is where she and her husband will raise their son.

José is already a father to Mariana, Natalia and José, whom he shares with ex-wife Natalia Esperón. In March, Eva opened up about her road to motherhood. We have three children already, I have three stepchildren so it’s not like it’s anything new," she told HOLA! USA. "We are enjoying it." She also told Us Weekly about their bond: "We have a very strong relationship and we both feel [over] the moon."