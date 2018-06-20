Victoria Beckham defends marriage in heartfelt speech as she breaks her silence following those divorce rumours The fashion designer has been married to David Beckham since 1999

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence following the rumours surrounding her marriage to husband David. The 44-year-old fashion designer, who shares four children with the football star, heaped praise on her partner as she opened up about their family life at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York on Tuesday. "I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother," she told the audience. "I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David."

Loading the player...

Watch the video above to see the couple's best moments

Discussing how she juggles her work life balance, Victoria credited her "incredible" husband, whom she has been married to since 1999. "I have the support of an incredible husband," she added. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking." When asked about keeping her business separate from her family, she added: "I've been known to hide in the bathroom at weekends just to send a little email."

David and Victoria Beckham: The story of their love

The A-list stars share four children together

The former Spice Girl also revealed her hopes to empower her six-year-old daughter Harper. She explained: "When I take Harper to school I tell her, 'Harper you're a girl and you can do anything'... She's a strong woman... She wants to be an inventor. She's a strong smart woman. A little woman." The comments come shortly after Victoria and David denied that they were splitting, after social media was rife with rumours that they were going to announce their divorce. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals inside look at Cotswolds family getaway