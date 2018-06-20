Declan Donnelly and pregnant wife Ali Astall put on a loving display at Royal Ascot The couple are due to welcome their first baby in September

With only months to go before the arrival of their first baby, Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall are making the most of their free time together. The couple, who have been married since 2015, were among the guests at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, which is being held at Berkshire's Ascot Racecourse. Holding hands as they made their entrance, the parents-to-be appeared to be in great spirits whilst soaking up the spring sun.

Loading the player...

Ali, 40, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a pale pink dress, which featured black floral printing. She rounded off the classy outfit with a statement fascinator and towering heels. Meanwhile, TV star Dec put on a dapper display in a grey three-piece suit, which was teamed with a crisp white shirt and a blue silk tie. Their appearance comes three months after they announced their baby news, with Dec tweeting: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall: a closer look at the parents-to-be's love story

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall at Royal Ascot

The Saturday Night Takeaway star also tweeted his excitement about becoming a new dad on Father's Day on Sunday, writing: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there to all the dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day." Ali recently opened up about expecting her first child at the BAFTA TV Awards back in May, telling the Mirror: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it - we can't wait."

MORE: Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall seen for the first time since confirming pregnancy