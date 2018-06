Celebrity daily edit: Eva Longoria's had her baby and more - video Watch our video of the day's celebrity news here

In today's Daily Edit we find out when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child will be christened. We also have the exclusive first photo of Eva Longoria and José Baston's son... And we adore all the loved-up photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their Royal Ascot debut. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm.