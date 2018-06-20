Phillip Schofield introduces fans to his brother Tim – and they look identical! The This Morning host was out celebrating his mum Pat's birthday

Phillip Schofield and his brother could be twins! The This Morning host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of his family out for mum Pat's birthday celebrations, and his fans were quick to pick up on the remarkably likeness between the two siblings. The family had paid a visit to The Woodspeen pub in Berkshire, close to where Phillip lives to mark Pat's big day, but Tim's appearance was an additional bonus for the birthday girl, who looked thrilled when she realised he was standing next to her while she was reading out her cards, shrieking out "Oh my God" in delight.

"When she doesn’t realise her other son is coming for dinner too. Happy Birthday mum," Phillip wrote besides the video. Comments soon came in, with one fan observing: "Omg he's like your twin but not a silver fox twin…happy birthday Mrs Schofe!" Another wrote: "You boys are twins," while a third said: "Cor, you look alike."

Phillip Schofield's brother Tim made a surprise appearance at their mum's birthday meal

Tim gave his family a fright back in 2015 when he received life-saving medical treatment after suffering from heart problems. Phillip took leave from his presenting duties on This Morning until Tim was on the mend, and on his return, the dad-of-two paid tribute to the NHS team who saved his brother's life. Taking to Facebook to share a heartfelt message, thanking them for their "astonishing work" and telling them how he was "humbled by each and every one" of you," following the "hardest two weeks" of his family's life.

Fans couldn't believe how much Phillip and Tim looked alike

Also in attendance at the birthday meal was Phillip's wife Stephanie Lowe, who could be seen from the reflection in the door. Phillip and Stephanie celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in April, and took a trip of a lifetime to the Maldives with their two grown-up daughters Ruby, 21, and Molly, 24. The family stayed at luxury Niyama Private Islands Maldives, and enjoyed activities including scuba diving, dining in underwater restaurants, riding on personalised bikes on the beach, and throwing back Absinthe shots with the waiters.

