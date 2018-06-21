Craig Revel Horwood opens up about the Strictly curse - you won't believe what he says He spoke openly about the show's breakup woes

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about the BBC show's infamous 'curse' - admitting he doesn't believe there's such a thing and that he'd "encourage" a romance. The 53-year-old told Express.co.uk: "I don’t think it’s a curse or anything to do with Strictly. I think it’s just about, if people were to split up, their marriage must’ve been on the rocks anyway, for anything else to occur. If people are happy in their relationship, they very rarely go off with someone else."

Craig with his fellow Strictly judges

He continued: "I think already, there must’ve been something wrong with the relationship before it goes wrong. And anyway, is it wrong to fall in love? Is it wrong to find someone attractive? Is it wrong if you’re articulate with someone? I don’t think so, I’d encourage it."

MORE: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood reveals why he wasn't made head judge after Len Goodman's exit

The Strictly curse is a topic of much debate amongst the show's loyal fans and cast - with some dismissing it as nonsense and other believing there's some truth in it. Earlier this year, former professional Kristina Rihanoff admitted she thought Brendan Cole was to blame for the bad relationship omen - most likely referring to his series one relationship with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky. "Brendan, I guess, is the one to blame for this Strictly curse," she said.

Loading the player...

Jay McGuinness, who won the 2015 series, recently told HELLO! he doesn't believe in the so-called curse. The Wanted star, who was the subject of romance rumours during his own time on the show with professional dancer Aliona Vilani, said: "I think people definitely get really close over the course of Strictly regardless of whatever their relationship is, you end up close because you go through something together. But I think it's down to people to make those choices of their own lives."

Kevin and Karen Clifton announced their split this year

The 27-year-old also opened up about his relationship with Aliona, who has since left the show to start a family in Florida. "We live in different countries so we're as close as you can be with an ocean between you. But every now and again I'll go down memory lane and send her a video and she'll send me something back in return and reminisce on stuff," Jay said. "But she's in a new chapter of her life now, she has a baby and she's in Florida and I think she's just enjoying a little more of the reality of life."

READ MORE: Jay McGuiness says not allowing reality TV stars on Strictly Come Dancing is a mistake