Victoria Beckham's empowering advice for daughter Harper is something we should all live by Girl Power!

Victoria Beckham has revealed the advice she shares with her "strong, smart" daughter Harper - and it's an empowering message we should all live by. The mum-of-four said she encourages her daughter to chase her dreams every day and believe she can do anything she wants to.

Speaking at Forbes Women's Summit, she said: "Every day when Harper goes to school, she walks up the school stairs and I give her a kiss. I say, 'Harper, you're a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do.'"

Victoria added: "That's my message to her constantly. She knows she can do everything and probably more than her brothers can. We talk about it a lot. She wants to be an inventor and she's very proud of that. She's a strong smart woman — little woman. I am still banging on that drum and I am not going to stop. I don't think any of us want to stop. It's a very important time for women right now."

The fashion designer also revealed how important it was to her and husband David to instil a strong work ethic in their children - Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and six-year-old Harper. "The boys and Harper know that mummy and daddy work really, really hard. We weren't just given any of this," Victoria said. "Getting success is one thing but maintaining success is a whole other thing. They see that we go to work every day and work really hard and they have to work hard at school and their passions whatever that might be."

During the talk on Tuesday Victoria also silenced divorced rumours by speaking about her "incredible" husband and their family life. "I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother," she told the audience. "I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David."

