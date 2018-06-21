Strictly Come Dancing couple split: details Pro dancer Dianne Buswell and Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan had been tipped to be the first pro-celeb couple to take part in September's Strictly Come Dancing show

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Dianne Buswell has split from her boyfriend, Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan, amid hopes the duo would be the first real life celeb-pro couple to appear on the show together this autumn. But a few months before the hit TV show returns to our screens, the pair have gone their separate ways, according the reports in The Sun.

The couple started dating in December

Flame-haired Dianne met her soap star boyfriend in December when Gemma Atkinson - who appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly - introduced her new friend to her former Emmerdale co-star, Anthony. And despite falling hard for each other, following a brief separation, the pair have now decided to call their relationship quits for good.

The Sun reports the couple's split is mainly due to distance - with Dianne spending most of her time in London for Strictly commitments, while Anthony is based in Leeds to film Emmerdale. The couple have removed all photographs of each other from their respective social media accounts.

TV bosses had reportedly hoped that the duo would be the first real-life pairing to join the show already in a relationship. And while the show had yet to actually start, some fans are claiming that the couple have fallen victim once again to the infamous Strictly curse.

But Craig Revel Horwood opened up about that very topic in an interview earlier today, insisting there was no such thing. People who broke up after getting involved with Strictly were, he insisted, obviously struggling with their relationship already. "I don’t think it’s a curse or anything to do with Strictly," the 53-year-old said. "I think it’s just about, if people were to split up, their marriage must’ve been on the rocks anyway, for anything else to occur. If people are happy in their relationship, they very rarely go off with someone else."