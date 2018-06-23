Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty welcome their second child! Find out the adorable name So sweet!

Congratulations are in order for Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty, who have announced the arrival of their second child! The baby boy was born on Friday, the couple - who are also parents to 2-year-old son Milo - confirmed to People. "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother," Cat and Patrick told the publication. They also revealed their chosen name for the little boy: James Patrick Kielty. Aw!

Cat and Patrick have welcomed a baby boy

Presenter Cat has kept her second pregnancy fairly private, though she did announce she was expecting with a heartfelt post to her Twitter followers. She wrote: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited."

Cat later revealed that her she was afraid of how her little boy will react to being a big brother – so much so that she hadn’t told him. Talking to chat show host Steve Harvey, she said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blind for ten minutes! So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven’t told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet." It seems all is well however, judging by their loving statement about Milo and little James.

The couple are private about their family life, but do share snippets on social media

Cat, 41, and Patrick, 47, have been married since 2012, and moved to LA in 2016, both forging successful careers in the States. Before announcing her happy news, Cat revealed that she was hoping to have more children in the future. Chatting to Grazia, she said: "It's the best – and hardest – job. [When it comes to another child] the thing is I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids." Cat also spoke candidly of her first pregnancy, saying: "I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything!"

