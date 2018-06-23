Natasha Kaplinsky's daughter suffers severe burns after horrifying holiday accident She is being treated in hospital

Natasha Kaplinsky's eight-year-old daughter, Angelica, is recovering in hospital after suffering severe burns following a boat explosion whilst on holiday in Corfu. As revealed by The Sun, Natasha, her daughter and another relative were rescued by fishermen who helped them get to shore after their family boat caught fire - with the little girl tragically bearing the brunt of the blast. The newspaper also reported that her condition was so serious that she was flown back to the UK for emergency treatment.

Natasha is mum to Angelica and Arlo

The 45-year-old newsreader was also injured, with it thought to be a petrol leak that caused the incident. A port source told the publication: "The girl suffered serious burns. Ms Kaplinsky and a man, thought to be the girl’s grandad, suffered lighter wounds. At first the girl was rushed to hospital in Corfu Town with burns to her face and hands. Her mother and grandfather were treated at a private clinic. It was then decided to fly them home."

READ MORE: Our celebrity daily edit

Angelica is thought to be recovering in hospital - her condition is not life threatening. The Corfu Port Authority have since confirmed: "Three people were injured after a fire on a boat. The vessel suffered a mechanical failure which caused a fire in the engine room, which was immediately extinguished by the people on the boat."

Natasha and husband Justin

Natasha is wife to Justin Bower, 45 - they are also parents to a son, Arlo, who is ten years old. The couple own a holiday home on the Greek island. In March of this year, the star opened up to HELLO! about her happy family. "I feel extremely blessed to have them in my life - they are by far the best thing that has ever happened to me. If Justin and I had met earlier maybe we would have tried to grow our family, but as it is, two children and all of our four-legged friends make me feel incredibly lucky," she said.

READ MORE: Ross Kemp praises TV mum Barbara Windsor for her bravery