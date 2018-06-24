Strictly's Gorka Marquez sends public apology to Gemma Atkinson after making this mistake Gorka and Gemma proved just how relatable they are on social media

Strictly Come Dancing's Gemma Atkinson was left unimpressed over the weekend when she saw that her boyfriend Gorka Marquez had been getting creative in the kitchen to make himself some lunch without making her some too. Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Emmerdale actress told her boyfriend that she was impressed by him making food, but wanted to know where hers was. Gorka then took to Instagram Stories himself telling her that he was sorry but he thought she would be eating on her photoshoot. The following day, the hilarious food war continued when Gemma shared a photo of her breakfast on the popular photo sharing platform, leading to Gorka sharing it himself to ask her where his was.

Gemma and Gorka enjoyed a joke fight over meals on Instagram Stories

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. On Thursday, they opened up about their relationship during an interview with Lorraine, and Gemma spoke about starting a family with the Spanish star. She said: "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless."

The former Hollyoaks star also spoke about all the things she loves the most about her boyfriend. "I love the fact that Gorka is an amazing cook and I love eating, so it's a great combo. Outside of the gym there is a mutual understanding. Being best mates as well - it sounds cheesy. It's fun really," she said.

The couple have been sparking engagement rumours recently

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been sparking engagement rumours with a number of photos shared on Instagram, including one that showed Gorka posing at the front and Gemma behind, with her hand raised, which looked almost as if she was showing off a ring. "Awww at first glance I thought there was [a ring]," one fan wrote, with a diamond ring emoji.