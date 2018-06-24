Jamie Oliver pays heartfelt tribute to Jools on anniversary – but begs her to stop doing this The TV chef has been married for 18 years

A big congratulations to Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools who celebrated being married for 18 years on Sunday. The celebrity couple are still very much in love, and had some lovely words to say to each other on their special day. Jamie took to his Instagram account to share a throwback photo from their wedding day, and wrote besides it: "Today I am so proud to celebrate my 18 wedding anniversary with this amazing woman!! Thank you so much @joolsoliver for being my soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life, what a journey it’s been so far. Thank you for being by my side, thank you for seeing things I never see, thank you loving me, for being the best wife & most fantastic mother of our 5 precious children....I LOVE YOU SO MUCH...." Jamie then joked: "Now stop watching love island and come find me in the garden waiting to give you your anniversary pressie....hurry up!!! Love Jamie ox x x x x."

Jools also paid tribute to Jamie. The mother-of-five shared a beautiful black-and-white photo also taken from their wedding day, of them holding hands in the church with huge grins on their faces. "Happy happy anniversary my soul mate," she began. "The person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone. When I really need you, you are there when I am scared you reassure me and when I am tired you make me a dam good cup of coffee!!!! You would do anything for us and most of all you make me feel safe. Love you more than all these words."

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and last year Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

Since then, Jamie and Jools have gone on to welcome five children – Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and River, who turns two in August. Although Jamie is away working a lot, he makes sure to spend as much time with his family, and earlier in the month he told The Guardian that he makes sure that he has time off at the weekends and to attend his children's school plays and events.