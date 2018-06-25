Rare sighting of George Clooney, wife Amal and their adorable twins in Italy The couple recently celebrated their children's first birthday

George Clooney and his wife Amal have managed to keep their children out of the public eye, but over the weekend fans caught a rare glimpse of the adorable twins as the family disembarked from their private jet in Sardinia, Italy. George was pictured holding one of his babies while also clutching onto a musical storybook, while Amal cradled their other child close to her chest. Babies Ella and Alexander, who turned one earlier this month, looked super sweet, matching in white T-shirts and rolled-up denim jeans.

Family man George went smart casual, wearing a white polo shirt and beige trousers and also sporting a new moustache for his role in TV series Catch 22. Amal, 40, showed off her quirky style in floral printed flares by Talbot Runhof, a white tank top and oversized shades.

The couple's twins turned one this month

The human rights lawyer and her actor husband recently celebrated their twins' first birthday, choosing to mark the occasion in private. But the following day, George and Amal stepped out for a glittering awards ceremony in Los Angeles, where the actor-turned director was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Film Institute.

George's biggest moment was when his wife delivered a heartfelt speech from the stage, moving him to tears as she said: "I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else."

Delving into their relationship, Amal added: "I couldn't sleep when we were apart and I'm told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag." She continued: "Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time.

"My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life. You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that's even before the children have worked out that 'da-da' is Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins. I'm so proud of you my love."