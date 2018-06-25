Simon Cowell's son Eric melts everyone's hearts in adorable hand-hold pic with girlfriend Coco Four-year-old Eric shares a special relationship with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco

Simon Cowell's four-year-old son Eric looks adorable as he holds hands with Terri Seymour's three-year-old daughter Coco. In a photo posted by Simon's former flame and close pal Terri, the angelic young duo – both dressed in white – share a sweet moment in an idyllic setting, surrounded by palm trees, an infinity pool and a white sand beach.

Eric and Coco posed for an adorable snap whilst on holiday

Doting mum Terri captioned the post, which appears to have been taken on holiday: "These two!" also adding boy, girl and heart emojis, as well as the hashtag #CocoandEric. Naturally, the photo of the tender moment melted fans' hearts, with one commenting: "Two little beauties, their friendship and bond is breath-taking," and another adding: "So sweet… little Simon and little Terri." One follower even joked, "I've reserved the wedding date already 2038! The cake is sorted."

Simon and Terri's children have been friends for years

Eric was 13 months old when Coco was born, and the sweet pair have been charming us ever since! TV presenter Terri regularly shares pictures of Eric and Coco, who have become the best of friends whilst growing up together. Previous posts include a boomerang clip of Eric and Coco dancing together, and another snap of Eric planting a kiss on Coco's cheek.

When announcing her pregnancy exclusively to HELLO!, Terri revealed that Simon had hoped that their children would be friends. "He hoped I would have a baby girl so he could set her up with Eric and they could date. 'How perfect would that be,' he said. Typical Simon," explained Terri.

The cute pair pictured in 2016

After splitting ten years ago, Simon, 58, and Terri, 43, have remained close friends, along with their respective partners, Lauren Silverman and Clark Mallon. In the past, Terri has referred to the couple as her "dear friends".