Robbie Williams' daughter has an American accent – watch the cute video The family split their time between the USA and UK

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy has the sweetest accent, and we have the video to prove it! Despite her popstar father being born and raised in Stoke-on-Trent, UK, five-year-old Teddy has spent most of her childhood living Stateside, meaning she has a distinctly American inflection.

Her adorable accent can be heard in the hilarious clip that Robbie, 44, shared with his 1.3 million Instagram followers last week, in which he shows his daughter the music video of one of his greatest hits – Rock DJ. In the clip Teddy, however, seemed less than impressed with her dad's number one hit. "Daddy, can we please play Beyoncé?" she asked over the music, leading a disappointed Robbie to stop bopping along to his track. The moment, likely captured by Teddy's mum Ayda, induced laughter from behind the camera.

Teddy met Taylor Swift at the weekend

Robbie and his wife of almost eight years, Ayda Field, are parents to Teddy, who will turn six in September, and three-year-old Charlton. The family divide their time between both sides of the pond. As well as their LA. pad, they own a £17.5million mansion in West London, which used to belong to film director Michael Winner. In 2016, the family moved into the English mansion after three years of renovations. Robbie and Ayda, 39, are expected to move permanently to Britain in the future – before Teddy was born, Robbie explained that he wanted his daughter to be educated in the UK.

MORE: Watch the sweet moment Princess Charlotte waves off Prince Charles in his helicopter

Robbie and Ayda, who are rumoured to be judges on the upcoming series of X Factor, regularly share glimpses of their two luxurious homes with fans via social media. Last month, Ayda's fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha gave fans an insight into the family's lavish Los Angeles home. She revealed that "they have all these wonderful staff but they all look like they're just mates." Describing the house as "gorgeous," Nadia also mentioned it featured a larder and outdoor swimming pool. "Their children are so adorable," she added.

Kids these days 🙄 A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jun 12, 2018 at 3:57am PDT

READ: Why this week is set to be the worst for hay fever sufferers