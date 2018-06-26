Lisa Armstrong to return to Strictly Come Dancing amid Ant McPartlin divorce drama She recently headed out to Los Angeles for some time away

Ant McPartlin’s estranged wife Lisa Armstrong will return to the hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing this summer, despite reports she is heading to Los Angeles to relocate to the showbiz capital. Lisa is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television and on top of her Strictly make-up duties, has also had a long-held position as head makeup artist at Britain’s Got Talent. But while things are tough for Lisa at the moment, amid recent revelations that Ant has started a new relationship with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, her friends at Strictly say it will be business as usual for their pal later this year, and they are looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer.

Lisa arriving for work at Britain's Got Talent

A source confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team." The makeup expert recently headed out to Los Angeles after the non-stop media speculation surrounding the breakup of her relationship with Ant, with some reports claiming she was planning to relocate permanently. But according to sources, the 41-year-old will definitely be back to pick up her career commitments back in the UK. As well as preparing all of Strictly's celebrities and professional dancers for their weekly live shows, she also regularly appears on Zoe Ball's spin-off series, It Takes Two, to share beauty tutorials from the show.

Lisa has been active on Twitter since the Ant's alleged new relationship emerged - liking a series of tweets from her followers regarding the news. One read: "Been where you are now and it's a whirlwind of emotions. Nothing like being stabbed in the back by people close to you, won't last long now it's not a dirty secret, it never does. Onwards and upwards hun."

Lisa and Ant were together for 23 years

She added that Anne-Marie was previously her friend, tweeting: "OUR PA who I let into OUR home." She also revealed that she wasn't informed of the relationship before the news broke, and learned about it at the same time as everyone else. Lisa changed her social media profile photo, which was previously of herself and Ant with their beloved dog, to one of just herself and the pooch on Tuesday.

