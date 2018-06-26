Serena Williams pays touching tribute to sister Venus ahead of Wimbledon It's been 16 years since Serena made her debut in Wimbledon

Just one week to go until Wimbledon kicks off in London, and ahead of her appearance, Serena Williams decided to a pay a touching tribute to her older sister Venus. The 36-year-old - who welcomed her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last year - shared a sweet throwback picture of herself to mark 16 years since she made her Wimbledon debut. "7 days until #Wimbledon⁠," she wrote in the caption. "It's hard to believe it's been 16 years since my first title in London. What I remember most from that day is the genuine happiness and support from my competitor, big sister and best friend @venuswilliams."

Venus, 38, also took to her social media account to share a snap of pair from 2000. "With Wimbledon coming up I can't help but look back on all the fond memories! This was in 2000 when @serenawilliams and I played in the semifinals," she wrote in a heartfelt message. Fans immediately rushed to wish Serena some good luck on the court, with one follower saying: "You have already created a legacy that will never be matched! @serenawilliams you are the GOAT in any sport. You’re an absolute inspiration for every woman on this planet!" Another added: "I will be rooting for you Serena and I predict that you will win Wimbledon no worries just go and do what you do girlfriend."

MORE: Venus Williams congratulates 'little sister' Serena after losing to her in Australian Open

Loading the player...

In May, Serena returned to the tennis court for her first Grand Slam appearance at the French Open after becoming a first-time mum in September. And although she loves being a mum, Serena revealed she suffered with postnatal depression after her daughter's difficult birth, which required her to have an emergency caesarean. "Honestly, sometimes I think I still have to deal with it. I think people have to talk about it more because it's almost like the fourth trimester, it's part of the pregnancy," she recently told Harper's Bazaar. "I remember one day, I couldn't find Olympia's bottle and I got so upset I started crying... because I wanted to be perfect for her." Of having another baby, she replied: "If I wasn't playing tennis, I'd be pregnant right now - sorry, I'm one of those women. I've been injured so many times, and played on it, my body is used to adjusting."

RELATED: What to wear to Wimbledon if you really want to ace your style