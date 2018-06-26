Rebekah Vardy defends decision to take her children out of school during the World Cup The TV star shares two children with England player Jamie Vardy

Rebekah Vardy has defended her decision to take her children out of school during the World Cup. The I'm A Celebrity star – who is a doting mother to three-year-old Sofia and 17-month-old Finlay, whom she shares with husband Jamie Vardy as well as Megan, 13, Taylor, eight, both from previous relationships - hit back at critics who judged her for taking her kids to Russia to watch the England football player in action. "It's not like I'm taking them to lie on a beach," she told Grazia magazine.

Rebekah Vardy has taken her kids to Russia for the World Cup

She added: "It's really important for Jamie. He knows we're there to support him. He spotted us in the crowd when the players came out on the pitch before the game so we all smiled and waved." Rebekah, 36, went on to reveal her dislike over being referred to as a WAG, saying: "WAG is a dated term because we're not defined by what our husbands do. We're individuals."

Despite the tournament, Rebekah revealed that her husband doesn't get away from daddy duties. "Jamie's brilliant at changing nappies," she continued. "He probably does it more than me at the minute." Jamie and Rebekah tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire in May 2016. Discussing her new husband shortly after their nuptials, Rebekah told HELLO! Magazine: "He's not one for grand gestures, but I don't need that. He shows his love in the ways that matter, by being there for me and the kids and making me feel loved." Guests included One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Tinchy Strider and Kasabian's Serge, along with Jamie's Leicester City teammates.

