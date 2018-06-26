Amanda Holden shares video of terrifying ordeal as she asks fans to help identify attackers Watch the chilling footage below...

Amanda Holden has appealed for information after a group of masked men targeted a mother and her child in Richmond, London on 21 June. The terrifying footage, which was captured on CCTV, was shared by the Britain's Got Talent judge, showing the attackers threaten the woman before being chased off by heroes from a lorry with scaffolding poles. "So this I know is happening everywhere but this was Sandpits Road Tw10 -21st June 12:35 broad daylight," tweeted the TV star. "Mother and child attached. And some heroes in a lorry chased them off. Call 101 or 999 if you know these scumbags." [sic]

The video sees two men, dressed in black and wearing motorcycle helmets, get off their motorbikes which were driven away by two other men. The men were seen lurking in an alleyway before they confronted a woman who was with her child. The woman quickly reacted and dragged her child to the other side of a busy road before being helped by lorry drivers. The tweet has since been retweeted over 900 times, with fans and stars being quick to comment on the post. Giovanna Fletcher replied: "So scary!!!"

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan tweeted: "DISGUSTING. Let's catch these snivelling cowards now - call the police if you know who they are." A Met Police spokeswoman has since said via The Sun: "Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Richmond. Police were called at 12:35hrs on Thursday, 21 June to Sandpits Road in Petersham after a woman was approached by four men on a black moped and motorbike who demanded her jewellery." They added: "They threatened her and a young child who was with her. No injuries were reported. No weapon was seen, although it was intimated. Members of the public went to the woman's assistance and the suspects fled empty-handed. The suspects were all wearing black clothing." Witnesses or anyone with any information were also asked to call the police on 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 3542/21Jun.

