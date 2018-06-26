David Beckham reunites with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace The dad-of-four dressed up to the nines for his visit

David Beckham was flying solo on Tuesday night after attending the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace without his wife, Victoria. The retired footballer looked dapper in a smart suit and matching tie for the special ceremony. It is not unusual for David to attend the prestigious evening without Victoria, as he has attended the ceremony by himself on several occasions as a special guest. He previously attended the event in 2016, and revealed that his daughter, Harper, was very impressed that he would be meeting the Queen. He told Vogue back then: "After the school pick up today I was talking to Harper and I was like, 'I'm going to see the Queen.' She was like, 'Okay, but do you think she will be drinking tea?' So she was very inquisitive. I am so proud to be here."

He proudly added: "I want my children to be inspired by these guys. Whatever they go onto be, as long as they have dreams and aspirations, then what better people to look at than these young men and women." The father-of-four was joined by fellow celebrities including John Major, Lenny Henry, Nicola Adams and Ore Oduba, who will celebrate the achievements of change-makers from across the Commonwealth, focusing on issues with young people including mental health problems, access to education and climate change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen to host the glittering Awards Ceremony, and Meghan looked stunning in as she helped to welcome the 200 guests to Buckingham Palace. The Duchess and the Queen have become well-acquainted over the last few weeks after the pair visited Cheshire on a joint visit together. They also reunited at Royal Ascot in June, where Her Majesty was spotted smiling and chatting to her grandson and his wife.

