Celebrity daily edit: Prince Louis' christening, Eva Longoria's baby snap and more - video Watch the video below

In our latest Daily Edit, we reveal the special way in which Prince Louis' christening will differ from those of his siblings, and why the event will be particularly special for the Queen. Meanwhile Princess Anne took a whirlwind trip to Toronto, leaving for the Canadian city in the morning and boarding a return flight that night. Plus, Eva Longoria reveals the cutest picture of her newborn baby on Instagram. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available from 5pm every day. Join us every weekday to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite royals and celebrities.