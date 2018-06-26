David Beckham reveals excitement and nerves whenever he visits Buckingham Palace The footballing legend understood how the Young Leaders would be feeling

David Beckham was flying solo on Tuesday night when we caught up with him as he entered Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace without his wife, Victoria. It is not unusual for David to attend the prestigious evening without Victoria, as he has attended the ceremony by himself on several occasions as a special guest. This evening he was joined by Meghan Markle who help host the glittering awards ceremony honouring young change-makers. The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in an elegant cream Prada outfit.

Before the ceremony David admitted that he always feels excitement before entering the royal palace!

David Beckham enters Buckingham Palace