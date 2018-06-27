David Beckham shares adorable video as he dotes on his baby niece Peggy This is so sweet!

David Beckham may have been a special guest at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon, but he still made time for family too - as he arrived at London's The Ritz earlier that day for a lunch to celebrate his mum Sandra's 69th birthday. David's younger sister, Joanne, also brought along her adorable six-month-old daughter, Peggy, and the footballer couldn't resist having a few cuddles with his baby niece. On his Instagram Stories, he even shared an adorable video of little Peggy having her lunch, making a range of sweet faces. "When mum gives you something you are not sure about @joannebeckham," David captioned the video.

David posted an adorable video of little Peggy trying her food

It was reported earlier this week that hairdresser Joanne is taking some time apart from her partner Kris Donnelly, just months after becoming parents to Peggy. A source told The Sun: "Joanne and Kris have had a really tough few months. Looking after a newborn knocked them for six, and dealing with the constant exhaustion and worry put a huge strain on their relationship.They have now unfollowed each other on social media and are focusing on being the best solo parents they can possibly be."

Also joining the Beckham siblings and their mum for the celebration were Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham, who happily played with their baby cousin. In another video, Sandra could be seen receiving her candlelit birthday cake as her children and grandchildren sang Happy Birthday. It's not known where Victoria, Harper and Romeo were, though Victoria took to her own Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a snap of novel Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, captioned simply: "Tuesday night reading!"

A family affair!

Later that night, David joined the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual Young Leaders Awards, where young change-makers from across the Commonwealth were presented with awards by Her Majesty. On the inspiring award winners, he said: "They are really incredible. The programme is so special because it’s so inspiring and giving young potential leaders a chance to celebrate what they have actually done throughout the community."

